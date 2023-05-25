Kumawu by-election: NDC did well despite vote-buying by NPP – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama and the NDC rep for Kumawu, Kwasi Amankwaa

Former president and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Mahama has said that despite vote-buying by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the by-election in the Kumawu Constituency, the NDC performed significantly well.

He noted that a significant increase in the number of votes obtained by the NDC in the by-election, taking into consideration votes obtained in the 2020 parliamentary election, points to how well the performance of the NDC has improved.



He also expressed gratitude to the people of Kumawu for the hospitality shown to him when he went there to campaign and commended them for being peaceful before, during and after the elections.



The by-election held on May 23, 2023, was won by the NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Anim with over 70% of the valid votes cast.



Read the full statement of John Mahama below:



Congratulations to the people of Kumawu for the peaceful conduct of Tuesday’s parliamentary by-election.



Of course, I cannot forget the warmth of the people and the enthusiasm demonstrated when I led a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to campaign for our candidate, Kwasi Amankwah. I am very grateful.

That enthusiasm was aptly demonstrated in the increased number of votes our candidate garnered in the poll – 1,284 actual votes representing an increase of 52.6% over our 2020 performance.



That is significant, especially in the face of the deliberate vote buying undertaken by the NPP, even at the polling stations and the deceit of the people with asphalt roads, and the fact that the constituency has historically been an NPP stronghold.



The election result is a great sign from the good people of Kumawu.



Judging from the results, the ruling NPP has clearly recorded a significant reduction in the overall votes in their stronghold, and for me, that is a great sign from the good people of Kumawu.



We may not have succeeded in flipping the seat, but I am proud that, as a collective, spearheaded by our National Chairman and General Secretary, we have had the opportunity to test our reviewed electoral operational procedures, including monitoring, party agent selection and training, collation, and transmission of results.

I would want to congratulate the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men and women for their assistance in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the polls. The conduct of the police personnel gives us confidence for the future that they will continue to bear true allegiance to the state and not to any political party.



To the Electoral Commission, you are once again reminded that a credible election depends as much on the persons you recruit and appoint as presiding and other officers as much as it depends on the collaboration with the agents and representatives of the political parties.



Many of the infractions observed should not have occurred. Our monitoring teams that ensured the early detection of these infractions would be looking forward to engaging further to ensure that these issues are definitely dealt with, and corrective measures are taken ahead of any other election.



Thank you to the team from the branches, constituency, region, national, and the many selfless members of our party who were in Kumawu to assist in various ways towards the improved outing in this by-election.



Congratulations, Kwasi Amankwah. You can count on the party for the utmost support to enhance the gains of the NDC in the main election in 2024.

All in all, Kumawu has had positive outcomes for us, and we must apply lessons learned speedily even as we head towards the pending Assin North by-election.



Finally, I extend my congratulations to the Member of Parliament-elect Ernest Ayim.