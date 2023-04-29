Kumawu by-election: NDC to acclaim Kwasi Amankwaa

Kwasi Amankwa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’

The Ashanti regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today confirm Kwasi Amankwa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’ as the party’s parliamentary candidate to lead the party into 23rd May 2023 by-election which will be held in the Sekyere Kumawu Constituency of the region.

Kwasi Amankwa direct Nephew of Dr. Kwabena Duffour, NDC Presidential Candidate hopeful is the sole parliamentary candidate who picked and filed his nomination when the party opened nominations for the party’s parliamentary primaries in the region from the Sekeyere Kumawu constituency.



After successful vetting, the party’s elections committee cleared him to contest the by-election and will be declared by popular acclamation.



The party event is under the supervision of the Ashanti regional executives of the party with support of the Sekyere Kumawu Constituency executives among other National executives.



Other key personalities who will grace the fully packed Political activities from 10am to 5pm include Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour native of sekyere Kumawu District, Kwabena Duffour Junior Parliamentary candidate hopeful for Sekere Afram Plains Constituency, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Former Mayor of Kumasi and NDC presidential hopeful Kojo Bonsu.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on 3rd April 2023 declared the seat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoa, vacant.

The decision followed the death of Mr Basoah, 53, on March 27, 2023.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, April 23rd 2023 elected Ernest Yaw Anim as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the by-election.



An independent candidate Kwaku Duah, who caused a major surprise in the 2020 general election by securing 11,698 representing 39% of the total votes against the incumbent NPP’s candidate Philip Basoah 14,960 representing 51.11% is also campaigning in the constituency to contest the election.



This is despite the strong command the NPP and independent parliamentary candidate hopefuls control in the constituency based on 2020 electoral figures.



The NDC secured a little of 2,439 votes representing 8.33% of valid votes cast but is confident of winning the May 23rd 2023 with Kwasi Amoako whom the party described as Kumawu savior based on his strong record in the constituency.