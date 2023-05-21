Kumawu by-election: NPP buying votes with a cup of ‘Tugyimie’ rice – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is urging electorates in Sekyere Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti region to change hands in Tuesday 23rd May 2023 by-election by voting for the NDC Parliamentary candidate Kwasi Amankwaa popularly known as Tom Cee to represent the constituency in Parliament.

Campaigning in Bodomase near Kumawu, after calling on the family of the late Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Philip Basoa ahead of his final funeral on Saturday 20th May 2023, the former President described his death as unfortunate but a sacrifice to the Constituency.



He explained the death of the Kumawu MP has awakened the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to direct developmental projects to the constituency.



“Kumawu Constituency, you have been voting for the NPP in every election since 1992. So the NPP takes you for nothing by not prioritizing your developmental needs. Any major developmental project that you see in this constituency is the handiwork of the NDC when we were in government’’.



Highlighting the NDC’s government achievements in the Constituency he said” Kumawu to Drobonso road was constructed by the NDC, Kumawu to Agogo road, Kumawu district water project, Kumawu district project was also a vision of the NDC government. Unfortunately, when we lost the 2016 election the NPP government has abandoned the project for over six years now. Because of upcoming elections they are not trying to do something there if they complete it is good for you, if they don’t complete the project, I want to assure you that the next NDC government will complete it for you ’’ he assured.



He reiterated his earlier statement by calling for massive votes for the party’s Parliamentary candidate to win the election.

“Kumawu constituency shake yourself a bit in this by-election because they have taken you for nothing for far too long. May the soul of Basoa rest in peace. I see his death as a sacrifice to Kumawu Constituency. If not for his demise, there is no way we will see this heavy earth lifting machine on Kumawu town roads. What also shows that after the by-election the contractor will remain on site without removing their working equipment? so please let us shake ourselves this time to show that we can’t be taken granted’’ he pleaded.



The former president further expressed his disappointment on another alleged vote buying campaign the ruling government is leading in the constituency.



“The NPP is on a door to door campaign sharing a cup of rice ‘Tugyimie’ to you electorates in the constituency just to win your votes. So now the NPP thinks your vote value is a cup of Tugyimie rice ?. I beg you please when they bring the Tugyimie rice please take it, cook and eat. On Tuesday tell them that your voting power cannot be influenced with a cup of rice. The voting day is Tuesday. Please come out in your numbers and vote for Kwasi Amankwaa devoid of violence’’.



He assured the electorate that the NDC will win the 2024 general elections therefore, when they vote for candidate Kwasi Amankwa the party will place him in a position where he will be able to help the Kumawu constituency.



“Kwasi Amankwa is number #2 on the ballot paper. I’m confident that something will happen in Kumawu on Tuesday. We have to change things and change the NPP’’.