Kumawu by-election: PPP endorses main independent candidate Kwaku Duah

Mr Kwaku Duah Kumawu.png Mr Duah, in 2020 was an independent candidate in the Parliamentary elections

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has declared its support for one of the two independent candidates in the upcoming Kumawu by-election; Kwaku Duah.

Mr Duah, in 2020 was an independent candidate in the Parliamentary elections.

“He is the only known credible independent parliamentary candidate in the impending by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region,” the PPP noted in a statement issued on Thursday, 18 May 2023, signed by its National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu.

The PPP, believes “Ghana needs an independent voice in parliament to stand on behalf of Ghanaians and Hon. Kwaku Duah is the only credible, competent and a very good leader since 2020, to lead the people of Kumawu in Parliament.”

The PPP, therefore, urged all “eligible voters and party members in Kumawu to disregard any form of intimidation, threats and manipulations and come out massively” on the day of the by-election to vote for Mr Duah who is “number 3 on the ballot.”

It also appealed to the people of Kumawu to use the by-election “to send the right message to the nation by voting for change” for the wellbeing of the constituency.

