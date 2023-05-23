Kumawu by-election: Signed pink sheet pops up at voting centers

Pink sheet signed in Kumawu

Some members of the NDC have raised an alarm over the signing of pink sheets even though voting is ongoing.

An executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nurudeen Hamidan, said the party has since issued a warning to its party agent not to sign the pink sheet until voting ends.



The pink sheet has however been changed following this development by the Electoral Commission.



Kumawu constituency is holding its by-election today following the death of the incumbent MP, Philip Basoah.



Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed four days later.

The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, was buried on May 20.



