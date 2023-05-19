Kumawu by-election: Voters receive clothes, cups of sugar from NPP ahead of May 23

Voters in the Kumawu constituency are currently ‘cashing out’ ahead of the by-election scheduled for May 23.

The Electoral Commission (EC) set May 23, 2023, as the date to conduct the Kumawu By-Election in the Ashanti Region.



The by-election follows the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Philip Basoah, on March 27.



Ahead of the election, some Members of the NPP have been captured in shirts with Ernest Yaw Anim’s photos, sharing cloths to delegates as they urged them to vote for their candidate.



In another video, the voters were seen taking a cup of sugar in a long queue from a man with NPP paraphernalia in a car.



Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.

The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah will be buried on May 20.



Watch the video below











YNA/WA