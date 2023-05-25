Kumawu by-election is the most peaceful ever in Ghana's history - Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

The New Patriotic Party has retained their parliamentary seat at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Their candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, won the by-election in the Kumawu constituency by polling 15,264 representing 70.91% of the total valid votes cast as against the National Democratic Congress' Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3723 votes representing 17.29%.



The two independent candidates, Kwaku Duah with a bird as his symbol got 2,478 votes and the other Kwaku Duah with a hoe as symbol had 62 votes of the valid votes cast.



Discussing the aftermath of the by-election, Bernard Allotey Jacobs applauded the constituency and the Electoral Commission as well as the candidates for making the elections a success.

According to him, the Kumawu by-election is the most peaceful ever in the history of Ghana.



"It is the most peaceful by-election in this country. All our by-elections from 1992 to today are always characterized by violence," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.