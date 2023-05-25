0
Menu
News

Kumawu by-election is the most peaceful ever in Ghana's history - Allotey Jacobs

ALLOTEY JACOBS 1 1140x620 Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party has retained their parliamentary seat at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Their candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, won the by-election in the Kumawu constituency by polling 15,264 representing 70.91% of the total valid votes cast as against the National Democratic Congress' Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3723 votes representing 17.29%.

The two independent candidates, Kwaku Duah with a bird as his symbol got 2,478 votes and the other Kwaku Duah with a hoe as symbol had 62 votes of the valid votes cast.

Discussing the aftermath of the by-election, Bernard Allotey Jacobs applauded the constituency and the Electoral Commission as well as the candidates for making the elections a success.

According to him, the Kumawu by-election is the most peaceful ever in the history of Ghana.

"It is the most peaceful by-election in this country. All our by-elections from 1992 to today are always characterized by violence," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga