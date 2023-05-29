Kumawu by-election 'most peaceful' since 1992 - Bonaa commends Dampare, police

Security and Safety Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa

Security and safety analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has commended Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service for overseeing what he considers the most peaceful by-election in the history of Ghana's current Republic.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr. Bonaa stated that the recent by-election in the Kumawu Constituency was by far the most peaceful witnessed in Ghana since 1992, and that credit should be given to the current police administration.



"Since 1992, when the Fourth Republican Constitution took effect, we haven't really had any by-elections that were not characterized by violence. All by-elections from that time until the 2020 general election, including the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election that ushered in the 2020 election, were marred by violence. So, it is good that we are beginning to see some semblance of stability and peace during elections, and I must say kudos to the security agencies, particularly Dampare and his team," he said.



Dr. Bonaa expressed hope that the success in terms of election security would be sustained through the efforts of the police. He also congratulated political parties, including the NPP and the NDC, as well as other stakeholders, for committing to peace in the Kumawu by-election.



Upcoming Election in Assin North



Following the Supreme Court's recent ruling that declared the election of James Gyekye Quayson as the Member of Parliament for Assin North unconstitutional, a by-election is expected to be held to elect a new MP.

Looking ahead to the anticipated by-election in Assin North, Dr. Bonaa stated that the police must replicate their security measures from Kumawu to ensure a peaceful election in the constituency and in other upcoming elections, including the New Patriotic Party's presidential and parliamentary primaries, as well as the 2024 general elections.



"I expect the police to prove to Ghanaians that what happened in Kumawu was not just an isolated incident. Their tactics worked, and if everything goes well, Assin North will also witness one of the most peaceful by-elections. I also expect the same level of security in the NPP flagbearership contest, which won't be an easy task for any security agency. However, we anticipate that they will navigate their way into the 2024 elections," Dr. Bonaa stated.



No Need for Military



The security and safety analyst emphasized the importance of keeping the military away from election monitoring activities in the country.



"I must also add that some of us have advocated for the use of the military in elections to be a thing of the past. The military should be the last resort when things go terribly wrong. Placing them at the forefront does not help us and has never helped us. So, some of us continue to advocate for keeping them on standby so that if the police need them, they can be called upon. National Security caused mayhem in Ayawaso West Wuogon, and it took the police to exert their authority and restore order," Dr. Bonaa added.

He concluded by stating that if all security agencies adhere to the protocols laid out by the Ghana Police Service, Ghana can rewrite history when it comes to the democratic process of voting.











