Kumbungu MP commissions five solar power mechanized boreholes in his constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Professor Hamza Adam

Five communities in the Kumbungu Constituency have received an ultramodern solar power mechanised boreholes system.

The project was commissioned by Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Professor Hamza Adam as part of his 'Water for all initiative'.



The provision of these five boreholes will help curb the water shortage which is usually caused by the dry season and will also serve as a source of clean drinking water for the people in the constituency.



The project, an initiative of the MP, was fully funded by Turkey Diyanet Foundation and supported by Tiemako and Blessings Organization an Islamic Charity Organization based in Ghana.



Speaking at a brief separate ceremony to hand over the boreholes to the beneficiary communities, the MP who is also the Deputy Ranking member of Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament, thanked the leadership of Turkey Diyanet Foundation and Tiemako and Blessings Organization for supporting him to provide good drinking water to his constituents.



He said the boreholes will go a long way to relieve residents most especially women and children who trek several miles in search of good drinking water.



“We are very grateful to our brothers from Turkey for this gift. It’s a wonderful gift and we appreciate it so much. The people around here has difficulties in getting access to portable drinking water, and as you could witness when we came, the women had gone far way to fetch water. And, so we are very grateful and appreciate it that today by your courtesy, we are getting a source of portable drinking water. This water will go a long way to improve the livelihood of our people”, he said.

Professor Hamza Adam thus encouraged the beneficiary communities members to form committees to manage the facilities.



However, the chiefs and people of various beneficiary communities expressed appreciation for the intervention.



The representative of Turkey Diyannet Foundation, Mehmep Savash, on his part assured the MP of their readiness to continue partnering with him to resolve the water challenges within his constituency.



Meanwhile, the beneficiary communities, include Tindaanpagyili, Jaajirigu, Nwodua, Gingaani Yezehi, Nakpatua, and Gingaani Vili.



So far the MP through his WATER FOR ALL INITIATIVE had facilitated and drill about forty (40) mechanized boreholes for his constituents.



He also initiated the extension of pipe borne water to the Nwogu electoral area.