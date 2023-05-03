Kumbungu MP hands over five boreholes to constituents

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Prof Hamza Adam with constituents

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Prof Hamza Adam has commissioned five boreholes under his 'WATER FOR ALL' project in his constituency to ensure they have potable water.

The communities are Tignaayili, Kumbung Kpukpalgu, Dinyokpalgu, Shedua and Diigu.



Speaking during the commissioning of the boreholes, the MP reiterated the importance of portable water while he appealed to the communities to maintain good hygiene around the facilities.



“The provision of these facilities is expected to alleviate the suffering of women and children. The children can now spare more time to focus on their studies, while the women can have time to attend to other household chores,” he told the constituents.

Dr. Zainudeen Abdul Mumin, who supervised the projects appealed to the communities to take proper care of the boreholes to ensure philanthropists continue to fund these projects in the communities.



“The person who provided funding for the project doesn’t even know these communities but trusts that the communities need the water and will make use of them. My plea is that continue to make use of these facilities and do not leave them in the hands of children to destroy them”.



The beneficiary communities thanked the member of parliament, the supervisor and the philanthropist for the kind gesture and pledged to take very good care of the facilities.