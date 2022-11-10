62
'Kume Preko Reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has described the recent 'kume preko reloaded' demonstration organised on November 5, as a flop.

According to him, the numbers that turned up for the demonstration were disappointing and the message by the demonstrators was confusing.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' via text, Kweku Baako said the call for the resignation of the president and his vice was wrong.

"In terms of numbers, it was a flop. Even the message was confusing; asking both the President and Vice President to resign is actually wrong," he said.

Kpebu speaks at protest

Kpebu led hundreds of demonstrators who marched through the capital demanding the immediate resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.

Addressing protesters during the march, he said: “We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo.

"It never happened that you have a president in office and every time that the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how? This can’t continue.

"We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. Citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 [of the Constitution] to ask the president to resign and this is not the first time that a president of Ghana is going to resign,” Martin Kpebu said.



PEN/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
