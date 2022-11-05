23
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood

Kume Preko Demo 1.jpeg Some of the protestors

Sat, 5 Nov 2022

Hundreds of Ghanaians hit the streets of Accra Saturday morning to demand better living conditions.

The protestors, wielding placards and clad in red and black attires, want the resignation of the current leadership of the country.

They also bemoaned the rate at which the prices of goods and services keep rising in Ghana.

According to them, most Ghanaians are not able to afford a decent livelihood due to the mismanagement of the country's resources by the government.

Spotted in the early hours of the morning were Lawyer Martin Kpebu and Lead Convener of the "#FixtheCountryMovement", Oliver Barker Vormawor.

Written on placards the protestors held in their hands are inscriptions line "Power belongs to the people. Resign Now!!! Over 10 million Ghanaians may be homeless & 85% sleep rough"; "Mr. President, You are wearing a pair of oversized shoes. Step down."; "Nana, Ghanaians are tired of your government"; "New Constitution Now", among others.

Meanwhile, the organizers have charged protestors to eschew any form of violence.







SSD/FNOQ

