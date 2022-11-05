Kume Preko reloaded: 'Nana must go' - Protestors chant

The call for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign as Ghana's president has resounded as protestors at the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration have demanded that he (Akufo-Addo) leaves office.

Hundreds of Ghanaians have massed up at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle this morning to bemoan the current hardship the country is faced with, while demanding for better living conditions.



The organizers have noted that this is to send a "strong message" to the government to act in order to relieve Ghanaians of the challenges they currently face.



The participants, mostly clad in red or black attires, chanted "Nana must go" to express their displeasure at the "mismanagement of the economy".



Some demonstrators were also seen holding placards to express their dissatisfaction with the leadership of the country.



"Mr. President, You are wearing a pair of oversized shoes. Step down."; "Nana, Ghanaians are tired of your government"; "New Constitution Now", "Power belongs to the people. Resign Now!!!" "Over 10 million Ghanaians may be homeless & 85% sleep rough," were some of the inscriptions on the placards.



Meanwhile, a private legal practitioner and one of the organisers of the protest, Martin Kpebu, stated that Ghana’s constitution has made room for smooth elections to be conducted when the president and vice president resign from office.

Addressing the media ahead of the demonstration, he noted, “We have a duty as stated in Article 41 to ask the President to resign. And this is not the first time the President of Ghana is going to resign. In actual fact in the 60s General Ankrah resigned over a matter of GHC6,000 that he is alleged to have used to bribe somebody to organize an opinion.



“So that he can be declared the most popular President in Ghana. So ladies and gentlemen where we are as of now in Ghana. The situation is so dire that the best thing is for President Akufo-Addo to take responsibility and resign with his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”



Below is a video of the protestors at the Kume Preko demonstration:







