Kume preko reloaded demo: Come out and protest, nothing will happen to you - Martin Kpebu begs Ghanaians

Lawyer Martin Kpebu clad in red (middle)

A leader of the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has charged citizens to join the hundreds of protesters to increase calls for the president's resignation in the ongoing protest on the streets of Accra.

Lawyer Kpebu in his appeal assured top-notch security for protestors who will join in the demonstration, adding that a huge turnout will prove to the country's leadership that indeed calls for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s resignation are not from a small fraction.



"Ghanaians, please come out. Come out, come out, come out in your numbers.



"There's been a recent research that shows that 54% of our citizens asked that our president and vice president should resign. They should come out for the president to see the numbers. Be citizens, nothing will happen to you. See I am here, nothing will happen to you. The police are all over, they are giving us protection. Nothing will happen to you, we are safe, we are secured," Lawyer disclosed in his media engagement at the Kume Preko Reloaded on Saturday, November 5.



According to GhanaWeb reporter, Nimatu Yakubu, who is reporting live from Accra, the protest has been peaceful so far.



The Ghana Police Service also deployed heavy security to Saturday's protest which commenced at the Obra Spot, Circle.

