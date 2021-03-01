Kuntanase construction worker shot dead by unknown gunmen

File Photo: Victim is said to have been shot at close range

A construction worker has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at a site in Kuntanase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, believed to be in his late 20s according to Sylvester Antwi-Boasiako who is a neighbour was shot at close range by his assailants at about 6:30 am on Monday, March 1, 2021.



“We were in the house, I was even preparing for work this morning when suddenly we heard a gunshot. Suddenly I heard people wailing from that direction only to be told he came out to urinate and was shot by the unknown gunmen”, he narrated.



According to him, nothing was taken from the deceased to suggest it may have been a robbery attack but believes there is some remote cause.

“The Kuntanse Police have visited the crime scene. They used something to cover the body and have relayed the information the Asokwa Division that has oversight responsibility over this area for them to come and commence investigations”, he revealed.



He indicated that residents of the area are living in fear following the latest incident as they are unable to tell who may be next to be killed like that.



Police at Kuntanase confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com but indicated that they are currently investigating the matter to unravel the perpetrators behind the heinous crime.