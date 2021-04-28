Kuranchie donates approved readers to Osu Children’s Home

Mr. Kuranchie presenting samples of the two books to an official of the Osu Children’s Home.

Source: Kenneth Kuranchie Agyei, Contributor

Book publishers, Swift Media Ventures, on Monday 26th of April, 2021, donated a quantity of government approved reading books to the Osu Children’s Home.

The books were the “The Rabbit, The Sparrow and The Lizard”, approved for school children between classes one to three, and “Journey to Ada”, approved for Classes Four to Junior High School.



The donation comprised one hundred copies of each of the two books. The donation was done on behalf of the publishers by Mr. Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, who is also the author of the two fictional stories.



Mr. Kuranchie was accompanied by Mr. Prince Ofosu, Head of Marketing and Sales, Swift Group of Companies, and Master William Ampong Kuranchie, Executive Assistant.



Speaking to the media after the presentation of the books, Mr. Kuranchie explained that the two books have been approved for general reading by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), a division of the Ghana Education Service.



He explained that it was the determination of Swift Media Ventures to make the two books the most popular brands of their type in Ghana, West Africa, and Africa.



“We intend to employ ingenious marketing methods to promote two quality books that every child will enjoy reading,” he said.

To begin with, he explained that each copy of the book is published from quality paper and beautifully printed.



He said that to create employment in Ghana, Swift Media Ventures has adopted the policy that every single copy of the books published by it would be printed in Ghana.



“We must create money here, and ensure that the money stays here,” Mr. Kuranchie said.



He said that the copies are also to be sold at the very minimum price available per copy, in order that it can be affordable to as many people as humanly possible.



“We intend to make this book as widely available as possible, to as many children and parents as humanly possible, so the wholesale price is very low,” he said.



He said that in spite of the low price, the books also contain comprehension exercises backed by reward systems.

“Every reader can answer questions, post it to us, and win prizes,” he said.



Mr. Kuranchie said that Swift Media Ventures intends to reward schools, non-governmental organizations, individuals such as politicians and other philanthropists who will buy the books for sale or distribution.



“Everybody or organization that buys more than a hundred copies will receive an additional ten percent copies of the number bought as incentive,” he said.



He said that very soon, they will begin to reward readers who fill the forms and post them in.



“We believe that all knowledge comes from books. Everything is possible to the imaginative, and bold. Grab a copy of the books and have an enjoyable reading experience,” he said.