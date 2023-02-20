Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are distinct individuals - GRA writes to Ablakwa

Rev. Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has confirmed that Victor Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are distinct individuals according to their Tax Identification Number (TIN) records.

The GRA in a February 3, 2023 letter addressed to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, explained how the different TINS were acquired by the two persons.



Its letter said, at the time of the registration for Kusi Boateng (August 13, 2013) and Adu Gyamfi (March 15, 2016), “the registration system was not biometric and did not have any facial recognition features for the detection of duplicate faces.”



It went further to explain that it had started investigations into the claim by Ablakwa that the two individuals were one and the same person, who was using the double identity for criminal reasons.



Ablakwa shared the GRA letter as part of his court papers opposing a contempt suit brought against him by Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Victor Kusi Boateng, who happens to be the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In the document was contained in an 85-page affidavit filed by Ablakwa's lawyers to buttress his reasons that the plaintiff was engaged in a vexatious exercise with the contempt suit.



Ablakwa, was cited for contempt of court for his handling of a restraining order document barring him from publishing personal information and other documents of Rev. Kusi Boateng.

The motion for contempt, which was filed by Rev Kusi Boateng, indicated that the reasons Ablakwa gave for rejecting the document were not tangible.



According to the court documents sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP said that he could not be served the document because he was on his way to Parliament but the House was on recess as at the time the order was being served.



It added that the MP also disrespected the court when he shared copies of the court order on social media.



Find the letter below:







