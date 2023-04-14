Kusi Boateng vs. Ablakwa contempt case: Court to deliver ruling May 5

Rev. Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Lawyers of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi filed a contempt application against Mr Ablakwa after he allegedly kicked an interim injunction obtained in connection with a defamation suit filed against him

The contempt case brought against North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa will be finally determined by the High court in Accra on Friday, 5 May 2023.



This was disclosed by the North Tongu lawmaker in a Facebook post on Thursday, 13 April 2023.



Mr Ablakwa further disclosed that the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) wrote to him.



“CHRAJ has formally written to me indicating they are continuing with investigations into my Rev Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi conflict of interest petition.



“CHRAJ subsequently requested additional documentation which I promptly and dutifully submitted on the 9th of March, 2023,” the North Tongu law maker noted.



The law maker also wants Ghanaians to “expect fresh series of National Cathedral Scandals in a few days.”

“The Son of Man shall not be silenced!” Mr Ablakwa added.



But the court on, Tuesday, 21 February 2023, noted that the law maker had not been properly served regarding the contempt application as required by law and, thus, directed Rev Kusi Boateng’s lawyers to file the necessary processes with the Speaker of Parliament.



Mr Ablakwa is accusing Rev Kusi Boateng of double identity and conflict of interest with regards to some monies paid to his company from funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.



Acording to Mr Ablakwa, Rev Kusi Boateng also has the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, different mothers and different date of births on multiple national Id’s such as passport and Ghana card.



Rev Kusi Boateng secured a 10-day injunction on 3 February 2023 barring the North Tongu lawmaker from making any further disclosures of his private documents, correspondence and communication.