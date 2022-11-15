Kwabena Duffuor congratulates newly elected NDC executives

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister and a 2024 flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has sent out congratulatory messages to newly elected branch, constituency and regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who many are hoping the NDC will elect to lead the party into the 2024 election said the executives have crossed a very important hurdle but must not rest on their oars.



“Congratulations are obviously in order and I offer same to all newly elected branch, constituency and regional executives of our dear party. You have crossed a very important hurdle even though a greater one, which is the rescue of our country, is the next one.”



The statement urged the new executives to savor the victory, but also rally quickly to the task of winning the 2024 elections in order to save Ghana from the mess it finds itself in under the Akufo-Addo government.



The NDC is still in the process of electing its new executives into office. So far, the party has successfully held Branch, Constituency and Regional elections with the national one coming up.

After the party has completed its national executives election, way will then be paved for it to have its parliamentary and presidential primaries to elect parliamentary candidates and a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections



To all those who lost, Dr. Duffuor said they were not losers at all reminding that all that the party has done is chosen others to serve in executive roles and that outside of the party executive roles, there are other roles.



“At the end of the day, it is a family contest and I expect that all of us, both winners and those who did not win, will rally quickly so that we can all hit the ground running toward victory in 2024.



“If you did not win any position, it means that the party is asking you to serve in another capacity, most likely an informal capacity,” the statement said