Kwabena Duffuor has been a 'generous soul' in NDC - Moshake

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former Executive of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has described former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, as a generous soul worth entrusting the leadership of the NDC with.

In a write-up on happenings in the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said this other side of Dr. Duffuor adds to the compelling case for him to be made the NDC’s flagbearer because of the neglectful experiences that the party’s members have had under former President Mahama.



“Duffuor has been a beautiful soul since 2013 when he officially established a non-profit organization which has been providing free economic advocacy,” Mohake wrote.



According to him, “Such spirit of generosity is really needed in the NDC after the neglect and starvation we suffered for so long under John Mahama."



In 2013, Dr. Duffuor founded the Institute for Fiscal Studies in Ghana, a non-profit think-tank providing economic advocacy and training.

He has also been President of the NGO.



Moshake points out that self-same Duffuor is the one who is behind the ‘Ahotor’ project which is helping provide livelihood skills to members of the NDC who were so marginalized under the presidency of John Mahama that even while Mahama was president, pro NDC media houses and companies owned by NDC members were collapsing.



“I am absolutely convinced that if we make Dr. Kwabena Duffuor our party’s leader, our elections will not all of a sudden be taken over by slay queens while the party’s members starve and our media houses collapse.Dr. Duffuor’s campaign is not going to be giving adverts to New Patriotic Party (NPP) tabloids while pro-NDC papers are starved of adverts,” Moshake added.



He therefore called on the delegates of the party, “to ensure that the era of starvation and neglect under John Mahama does not repeat itself by voting massively for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor when the NDC holds its presidential primaries,” which is expected to come off in May.