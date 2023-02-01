Kwabena Duffuor will polish the image of NDC - Moshake

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former executive member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has said former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will polish the image of the NDC if he becomes party leader.

In the latest of his public musings on the state of the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said Dr. Duffuor would do this by deodorizing the party of the “battered image that John Mahama has saddled it with.”



“If we make Duffuor our flagbearer and leader, we will no longer have to spend time, energy, and resources to mount defense campaigns as to why our leader is incompetent or corrupt because Duffuor does not have any of these dogging him as Mahama does,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, the NDC is in pole position to win the 2024 election but that to do so easily, the party has to present a new and fresh leader to voters.



“If you listen to the grounds, you realize that voters are ready to vote for the NDC because they feel disappointed and let down by the NPP government.



However, the Mahama brand looks tired to many and often you will hear voters ask whether apart from John Mahama we do not have anyone else,” Moshake wrote.



Moshake answers himself, “of course we do; we have many more capable presidential materials, including Dr. Duffuor.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is rumoured to be readying for its congress to elect its presidential candidate in May and in the upcoming contest, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is regarded by many as the answer to the NDC’s eight year failure to clinch power with former president John Mahama.



However, Mr. Mahama’s camp has been pushing hard to get him elected again, setting up a situation where the party’s delegates are left with the crucial responsibility and duty of determining the NDC’s future with their votes. Moshake has long been hammering on the fact that the party’s biggest predicament is former President John Mahama who while in office as president, allowed himself to be branded as an incompetent man.



It is the former Tema East NDC Constituency executive member’s position that if the NDC sets aside Mr. Mahama and elects a new leader, the party’s poor appeal to the voters will be cured.



“Fortunately, we have Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in the race for the 2024 presidential ticket and the NDC has responsibility to itself and the people of this country to elect him as flagbearer so as to polish the image of the party of the Mahama stain.”



He warned that posterity will not forgive the NDC if it does not do the needful.