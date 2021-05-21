Kwabena Manu tipped ahead of 8 contestants for Kumasi Mayorship race

Kwabena Manu

Residents of the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region (A/R) have already chanted for the nomination and appointment of Mr. Kwabena Manu, described by many as ‘The Grassroots Stalwart’ as the next Mayor of Kumasi, Angelfmonlinegh.com reports.

Ahead of the race that has eight contestants, the residents in an interaction with Kumasi-based Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo stated that the track record of the participants are well obvious for many to see and as such, they need a developmentally oriented fresh mind and a new face to man the affairs of the Metropolis.



“Osei, these people on the lists have had time to serve. We saw the results of their services. What massive transformation did we all witness in the areas they were given leadership role that we should hand the management of Kumasi to them?



"As for us, we want Mr. Kwabena Manu, he is a grassroots person of the NPP. He has contested twice for the party primaries at Nsuta-Kwamang although he lost to Lawyer Kwame Osei Prempeh. He didn’t turn his back on us.



"It is time a fresh mind who is well vexed in development and with a well over 30 years of service within and abroad to come and transform the image and face of Kumasi. We are telling the President that, this is not the time for try and error if we are all serious about breaking the 8. We need to get it and get it right this time for the lives of Ghanaians in the Metropolis to be better,” Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boadu, a resident of Ahodwo in the Kumasi Metropolis told Osei Kwadwo.



Background

The race for the new Mayor of Kumasi has intensified as about eight people have already been vetted awaiting results.



Mr. Kwabena Manu, an individual described by the ruling NPP faithful as a tenacious, fair, firm, and focused leader comes into the race with a thirty-year considerable work experience as an executive of Workers’ Union in Westchester County, New York, USA.



He has also worked at the Ministry of Railway Development, Ghana, as an Advisor/Consultant on Labor & Employment Relations (March 2018 – May 2019), directing and setting up employment and labor relations structures at the Ministry amongst other industrial experience.



He is contesting against the incumbent Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, former Public Sector CEO, Mr. Kusi Boafo, Hon. Samuel Pyne (NPP Secretary, A/R), Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwaa (Fmr. MP, Manhyia North), Hon. Kennedy Kankam (Fmr. MP, Nhyiaeso), Mr. Kofi Owusu Boateng of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) and Ing. Nana Atta Poku Agyemang.