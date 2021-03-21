Kwaboanta D/A JHS pleads for government support

Kwaboanta D/A Junior High School in the Ayesuano District of the Eastern Region

Kwaboanta D/A Junior High School in the Ayesuano District of the Eastern Region has called on the Government to provide teaching and learning resources for improved outcomes.

Mr. Castro Dough, Headmaster of the school, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Asamankese, said the basic school was in a bad state for over 13 years despite producing several graduates.



He said while the school served several local communities, its building was in a bad state and lacked chairs and tables, a computer laboratory, a staff common room, and a headmaster’s office.



He said the structure required urgent repairs, such as fixing doors, windows, and ceiling as well as plastering and painting.



The school, which was established in 1962, has enrollment dwindled in recent years to just about 40 students because of the deplorable condition.

“Most of the pupils have stopped due to the bad state of the school and lack of school facilities,” Mr. Dough said.



He said it was difficult for teachers to teach subjects like Information and Communication Technology (ICT) due to insufficient facilities and equipment.



He said it was only in 2008 that the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) provided the school with some classroom chairs and tables.



He called on philanthropists and non-governmental organizations to help resource the school and give it a facelift to facilitate teaching and learning.