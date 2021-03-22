Kwabre East MP presents 550 desks as part of education drive in her constituency

Francisca Oteng Mensah exchanging pleasantries

As part of her effort to bridge the furniture deficit in schools in her constituency, the Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah has presented some 550 dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate on Monday.

She has said that she hopes to distribute a total of 5000 desks to deprived schools in Kwabre East Municipality by the end of her second term in 2024.



Speaking in an interview with Angel News at a brief presentation ceremony at Mampongteng, she indicated that, apart from improving education infrastructure and logistics, girl child education would be a deliberate feature on her agenda for education in the next four years.



Funds for the desks were procured from the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) ie 1 constituency 1 million dollars initiative.

Receiving the desk on behalf of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Acting Municipal Education Director, Mrs. Dora Asare said the desks couldn’t have come at a better time than now that COVID-19 is forcing schools to practice physical distancing with limited furniture.



She said basic schools in the municipality are plagued by a lack of furniture and that, the donation by the Member of Parliament is very much welcome.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwabre East, Hon. Nana Osei Asibey Bonsu also said the government is doing its best to improve on education in terms of logistics and infrastructure in his municipality.