Kwabre East NCCE nurtures basic school pupils to sustain democratic governance

Source: GNA

The Kwabre East Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), as part of the annual Citizenship Week celebration, has taken education on democratic governance to selected basic schools in the Municipality.

With the approach of ‘Catching them young”, the Directorate has been engaging the children on the importance of embracing democratic governance and discharging their civic responsibilities as future leaders.



The goal is to inculcate a sense of nationalism and Ghanaian values in them as they transitioned into adulthood as a way of strengthening the country’s constitutional rule which has been practiced for the last three decades.



The annual Citizenship Week is celebrated by the NCCE to highlight the successes of Ghana’s democratic governance while reminding the citizenry of their role in sustaining the gains.



This year’s celebration is focusing on sensitising basic school pupils on their responsibilities as children and the role they could play in building a strong, vibrant and sustainable democracy as a country.



It is being celebrated on the theme : “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: Role of the Ghanaian Child.”



In all, the Directorate has visited 40 basic schools to sensitise them on their civic responsibilities with emphasis on core Ghanaian values that could shape their lives.

Resource persons made up of technocrats and other prominent personalities mentored the pupils on good citizenship.



Nazif Mohammed Sadisu, the Municipal Director of NCCE, said children had a critical role to play in building national cohesion as potential leaders.



He said it was important to instill values such as discipline, respect, love, kindness, compassion, honesty, tolerance, and kindness among others to nurture them into responsible citizens.



He advised them to stay away from all forms of social vices both at the school and community levels in order not to derail their future ambitions.



Achieving their future ambitions, he said, depended on what they did today and stressed the need for them to concentrate on their education and also observe their civic duties as children.