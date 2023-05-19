Kwabre East: US philanthropists build massive infrastructures for Our Lady of Grace Senior High School

The new building of OLAG SHS built by the philanthropists

Youths in the Kwabre East Municipal of the Ashanti Region are going through life changing moments after receiving huge educational investments from a couple from the United States of America.

The couple, Warren and Mary Lynn Staley who founded one of the premiere Senior High Schools in Ghana, Our Lady of Grace SHS (OLAG), have also engaged in constructing roads, libraries, ICT centers, classroom blocks, sports facilities and other infrastructures for students in the municipality.



The students are reported to have enjoyed all these benefits due to the altruistic nature of the couple who only seek to make life comfortable for the Ghanaian youth.



Construction of OLAG SHS



Warren and Mary Lynn Starley who begun their journey of making life good for students in the area a decade ago, have reportedly invested millions of dollars into the construction of one of the most ultramodern SHS in Ghana which is, Our Lady of Grace SHS.



The school has every single facility needed to train a student including, biology, physics, chemistry and ICT labs, conductive classrooms, music and language training facilities, complete sports complex for all sporting activities, modern dormitories with access to internet, a clinic with stationed nurses and wards for both students and staff.

Each classroom has its own projector and laptops for teaching and learning, constant water supply, serene environment where gardeners have been stationed to ensure constant management of the garden in the area, an ultra-modern auditorium for events and meetings, a dining hall facility, kitchen, buses and shuttle system, among others.



The couple have also fenced the entire cluster of basic schools at Mamponteng providing adequate security for children in the schools.



Warren and Mary Lynn's family visit to Ghana



Family of Warren and Mary Lynn Starley, lead by Mary Lynn Starley herself visited the various ongoing projects in the municipality.



As part of their visit, they inspected the newly constructed crèche facility for the Mamponteng Roman Catholic basic school as well as the renovation works on the school's ICT and library.

They also visited other projects which are ongoing in the municipality including a three story building at the premises of OLAG which will provide additional classrooms, music recording studio and office space for some departmental heads.



They also received progress report on all completed and ongoing projects from the school and contractors in charge of the works.



Mary Lynn Starley expressed satisfaction after the inspection and the various presentations and commended the school's authorities particularly Rev. Father Silverta Mensah, headmaster of the school for their good works.



Improved enrollment



The head teacher for Mamponteng R/C Junior High School, MDaniel Dickson Donkor, in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said the fencing of the school, the new ICT and library centers, the ultramodern crèche have increased the enrollment rate of the school.

He disclosed that the population of the school have shot from 1000 to over 2,500 after receiving the aforementioned infrastructures from Warren and Mary Lynn Starley.



He commended the family for their immense contribution to the education development in the municipality.



State of the art facilities



The contractor in charge of building all the structures in the schools, Emmanuel Boakye Fapem, the Chief Executive Officer for Fapem Constructions, said all facilities provided in the school were state of the art facilities.



He noted that the Warren and Mary Lynn Starley's family have always insisted on proving nothing but the best for students in the area and has therefore provided adequate funding for the projects.

He pledged the continuous support of Fapem Construction Limited adding that, they will provide the best of services to augment the enormous works of the USA couple.