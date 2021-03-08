Kwadaso MP leads clean-up exercise at Pokukrom

File photo of a clean up exercise

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has appealed to the people in the area to rekindle the communal spirit and undertake regular clean-up exercises in their communities.

He said keeping the environment clean, would not only help uplift the image of their communities, but would also help to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.



Dr Nyarko made the appeal when he joined the NPP youth wing at Pokukrom to undertake a clean-up exercise in the community to clean choked gutters and weed bushes along the streets.



He stressed the need for leaders in the community to humble themselves and unite the people to bring the needed development to the area.



The MP urged the people not to see their participation in self-help projects as a burden being imposed on them by the government, saying participating in communal labour helped to accelerate the pace of development.



Dr Nyarko pointed out that proper sanitary practices helped to reduce spread of infections and contagious viruses as poor sanitation was linked to the transmission of diseases.

He praised the organisers of the clean-up exercise for their well-planned and coordinated organization.



The MP took the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to have deeper reflection on the struggle of “our fore-fathers” towards independence and the need for citizens to be patriotic to the nation as we celebrate 64 years of independence.



He also wished the constituents of Kwadaso, Asanteman and the entire nation a very happy Independence Day.



“I would like to take this opportunity to wish the constituents of Kwadaso, Asanteman and the entire nation a very happy Independence Day, and to remind us all, of our sacred duty to promote the country, improve upon its fortunes and to ensure its success”, he said.



“Our commitment in this regard will surely lead the country to productivity, progress and prosperity, God bless our homeland Ghana and make the nation great and strong”, he added.