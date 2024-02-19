Kwahu-Nkwatia chieftaincy dispute has not been resolved – Nkwatia Royals clarify as they call for justice

Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV

A group calling itself, Nkwatia Royals has dismissed claims that finality has been brought to the chieftaincy dispute that has plagued Kwahu-Nkatia in recent years.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 13 and signed by its chairman, the group urged the general public to disregard such reports as they are not a true reflection of the situation on the ground.



The statement copied to GhanaWeb details the perceived infractions and errors committed in the installation of Samuel Boamah Danso as the chief of the area.



The Nkwatia Royals clarified that neither of the two parties at the forefront of the impasse has a legitimate claim over the stool and that until the right person is installed, there cannot be said to be peace in the area.



The group also provided historical context to the chieftaincy issue, highlighting the various facets of the issue.



Read below the six-point clarification from the group

- That, contrary to what has been reported in the news, the core issues leading to the Kwahu-Nkwatian chieftaincy crisis have not been resolved.



- That the chieftaincy nomination process that was followed after the passing of the late Nkwatiahene was not in accordance with the Custom and Tradition of Kwahu-Nkwatia.



- That certain Politicians, Businessmen and Ahenfo from the area have hijacked the process after the initial mistakes by the elders of the royal family for their selfish interest.



- That the two litigants in the case - Nana Yaw Asante and Samuel Boamah Danso are unknown to the Yiadom Royal Asona Abusua of Kwahu-Nkwatia.



- That the claims to the Yiadom Stool by the two litigants are illegitimate and the declaration by the National House of Chiefs that Samuel Boamah Danso was properly selected and installed as Nkwatiahene is wrongful.

- And that the Abusuapayin and Elders of Yiadom Royal Asona Abusua of Kwahu-Nkwatia be ordered to restart the chieftaincy nomination process in accordance with the Custom and Tradition of Kwahu-Nkwatia.



Read the full statement below



