Kwahu Traditional Council bans NDC, orders closure of ‘NDC radio stations’

The Kwahu Traditional Council has banned the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from conducting party activities in the area.

This is after the party defied the Council’s directive against the invoking of curses within the Traditional Area.



The executives of the NDC in the Eastern Region including the party’s Regional Communications Officer Dallas Williams, Sidi Bello Deputy Regional Youth Organizer, Daniel Aboagye a former youth organizer and few others were recently seen by River Trado in Nkawkaw invoking a curse on persons alleged to have been imported in the region by the NPP to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



Announcing the ban, the Linguist of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Akouko Boateng stated that the Council considers the action of the NDC party as an affront, hence the decision to crack the whip.

The Traditional Council further ordered the closure of two radio stations in the area sympathetic to the NDC and owned by the former Eastern Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mark Oliver Kervor.



“…We take a strong view of his conduct, you (Mark Oliver Kevor) were summoned before the Traditional Council but you refused to show up. You then go and sit on your radio stations which are located on Kwahu land and run us down. We order that the two stations belonging to Kevor – Okwahu FM and Afram FM be closed by 12:00pm today. If the stations continue to operate beyond the stipulated time, we’ll advise ourselves.



“Again, we’ve realized that the NDC party within the Kwahu land does not respect the traditional authority. Consequently, we’ve banned NDC from any party activities in this area. We don’t want to see any NDC flag, poster in the territorial area of Kwahu.”

