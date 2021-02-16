Kwahu West police run out of charge sheets due to numerous arrests

File photo: Most of the culprits were arrested in various markets, especially, in Nkawkaw

Police in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region have run out of charge sheets because of the huge number of people who have been arrested for flouting the Coronavirus protocols within the municipality.

Most of these recalcitrants were arrested in various markets, especially, in Nkawkaw, the Municipal Capital.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Yaw Owusu Addo, who made the revelation, explained that due to the strict enforcement of the directives, the police were on the grounds to embark on constant arrests and these led to the shortage of the charge sheets.



Mr. Owusu Addo was speaking in an interview on Tuesday, February 16 on Onua TV’s Maakye segment dubbed ‘Mantem Mpuntuo’ hosted by Afia Tagor.



“We are enforcing the Covid-19 protocols to the extent that police said they have run out of charge sheets because we have arrested too many people for breaking the Covid-19 protocols”.



The former Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) said “we have decided to embark on education because the arrests were too much”.

Covid-19 cases in Kwahu West



Mr. Owusu Addo noted that three people have lost their lives in the Municipality since the outbreak while 406 cases have been recorded.



“We have 29 active cases…three deaths and about 406 cases so far and the health directorate has been very very active.”



He said, “even before the outbreak here, they have already started the testing in cars and in stations, so we started testing before the government’s directives, we had started”.