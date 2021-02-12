Kwahu drivers threaten demonstration over rampant robberies

Drivers in Kwahu have been grappling with incessant robbery attacks

Some Drivers in Kwahu have threatened to demonstrate over the rampant armed robbery cases in the area.

Speaking to Agoo FM Friday the drivers said they believe the appropriate authorities are not proactive over the fight against robberies in the area.



According to them, there is the need for regular police patrol in the various robbery prone areas.



“The armed robbers do not have a specific time or day for such operation so the only option to prevent the attack is providing security service. The police petrol is necessary to help prevent the robbery cases and this should be done 24/7,” one of the drivers stated.



This follows Agoo FM’s documentary on armed robbery and Fulani menace in Kwahu which was aired Thursday and Friday as part of measures to reduce the rate at which the attack occurs in the area.



In 2017 Kwahu experienced challenges over the Fulani menace.

Armed robbery is another challenge confronting drivers, traders and residents at Afram Plains, Simpoa, Kotoso and its surrounding areas.



The drivers also attributed the menace to the poor state of the various roads adding that the armed robbers take advantage of those roads.



They appealed to the President to intervene since the situation is also affecting the local economy in Kwahu.



They also called for soldiers to support the police in their effort to rig the area of crime.