Kwahu residents go wild over the presence of ‘wee’ church

Residents say the church is promoting the smoking of marijuana aka ‘wee’ among church members

Some angry residents Kwahu Osubeng in the Kwahu South Municipality have called on authorities to with immediate effect shut down a church by the name YAHUDA CHURCH.

According to them, the church is promoting the smoking of marijuana aka ‘wee’ among church members.



The residents who spoke to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm noted that the presence of the church is a threat to the youth and children in the area.



The residents say since the church was established, they have recruited 30 young people, and during church service, the members are encouraged to smoke.



What broke the camel’s back was an assault by some of the church members on two young people who were accused of stealing a bag of cement meant for a church building project.



The church members allegedly assaulted Davis Kwaku Atta and Samuel Kwaku Asiedu.

The two have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.



It so happened that Davis is a Mason apprentice, and he and his master were keeping some bags of cement in the same place where the members of the said church were keeping theirs for their building project.



To them, a bag of cement was missing, and Davis was their prime suspect. They claim that the only law they know was to assault their suspects.



When their victim, Davis had escaped death from their assault, they found Samuel with Davis the following day, and they assaulted him as well.



The Kwahu Praso Police have taken over the case, and three out of the four members who assaulted the victims have since been arrested.

The suspects are Yahuda Makuus, Brother and Koose. The fourth person, Gamay is still on the run.



The Assemblyman for the area, Mr. Festus Mensah confirmed the story saying they want the church shut.



He said the leaders in the area had no idea that the church was promoting the smoking of ‘wee’.



He said the traditional leaders have also asked for a probe to be conducted so their activities are vetted.