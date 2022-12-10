Kwaku Annan narrates how the police allegedly 'tortured' Rev. Owusu Bempah

Broadcaster Kwaku Annan has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government for the treatment of the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Owusu Bempah.

According to him, some powerful people in government were behind the recent arrest and detention of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



Speaking in an Nsem Pii TV interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Annan said that the NPP neglected Owusu Bempah when he was detained, but members of the opposition National Democratic Congress were the ones who came to his aid.



He alleged that the governing party later sent powerful people to beg the man of God for the ordeal he went through.



“The NDC on which Owusu Bempah stands accused and has spoken ill about them were those who were at his beck and call.



“Intelligence that I have picked suggests that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other dignitaries of the party paid a visit to Rev Owusu Bempah at his home to sympathise with him but I don’t know whether he was able to look them in the face or not. Later, the same high-ranking government official requested the intervention of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams," he said in Twi.

Narrating some of the events that happened during Owusu Bempah’s arrest, Kwaku Annan said “When he (Owusu Bempah) was taken to the Police Hospital and he was asking the policemen why he was still in handcuffs, they told him that it was an order from above”.



He added that three NPP members including Hopeson Adorye and Charles Owusu confronted the police on why Rev Owusu Bempah was handcuffed to his bed in the hospital alleging that the incident nearly resulted in a shootout.



Kwaku Annan went on to say that “later on in the night, the police operative came back to the hospital to pick Rev Owusu Bempah back to the cells but the doctor on duty said it was not appropriate and that he would not release him to them, because his condition was deteriorating. But the police forcefully removed the drips while Rev Bempah was bleeding and they whisked him away”.



He further alleged that after Owusu Bempah was taken to the police station, a deputy chief of staff visited him and told him that President Akufo-Addo had ordered his release but the police station kept him in custody.



“The next day at midnight about 8 police operatives, dressed in fearful uniforms arrived at the Cantonment Police Department, picked Owusu Bempah and took off at top speed through the British High Commission area. But the police realised that one of Owusu Bempah’s pastors was following them so they aborted their mission. As to what they were going to do, I can't tell,” he said.

