Kwaku Appiah tipped to win chairmanship slot as campaign to unseat Wontumi gathers momentum

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will next year go to the polls to elect its National and Regional Executives.

About 5 persons are said to be slugging it out in the regional contest which will be conducted in all the 47 constituencies in Ashanti to elect various executives to lead the party for the next four years.



One of the five tipped to wrestle and win the chairmanship position from the incumbent Chairman Wontumi is Odeneho Kwaku Appiah. Opinion polls suggest he might garner over 60 percent of the total valid votes.



A recent poll reportedly conducted by a Research Team appears to put Mr. Kwaku Appiah in a ‘comfortable lead,’ as he is projected to win the slot by more than 60 percent.



The poll, reportedly conducted in all the 47 constituencies in the region, solicited responses from a total of 558 people who are constituency executives from each constituency.



The report comes at a time when Mr. Kwaku Appiah has received several endorsements from key grassroots members, party executives, and Members of Parliament in the region.



Several delegates have reportedly suggested that he deserves to lead the party in the region, taking into account his major contributions to the NPP’s electoral fortunes in his constituency and region under his leadership as chairman.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah was a polling station executive and government appointee at Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA). He was the regional financial secretary during F.F Anto’s chairmanship, and currently the constituency chairman in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency of the Ashanti Region. He was recently retained when members of the association of Chairmen met to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the association in February 2021.



He is said to have held several positions in the party. However, the party is considering to expand its electoral college, after an initial expansion in August 2009.



Other Contestants:



Mr. Boris Baidoo is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist and CEO of Boris B’s Group of Companies. He is a successful poultry farmer.



Mr. Baidoo has never held a political office but was however a team leader for the 2012 ‘Nana Onetouch’ campaign in the Ashanti Region.



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is a former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region and a former deputy minister for Roads and Highways. Aduomi became a maintenance engineer at the highway authority in Tamale and then proceeded to be a projects manager at highway authorities in the western region in 1994–2002. He also became the regional director for highways in the Ashanti region.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako known as Chairman Wontumi is a one-term chairman of Bosomtwe Constituency and a two-term regional chairman.



He a businessman who is said to own a Gold mine company in Obuasi.



He is the owner of Wontumi Communications Limited, -A radio and television station in Kumasi. Mr. Antwi Boasiako is embarking on a campaign for re-election.



A former MP for Nhyiaeso constituency is also rumoured to be lacing his boots to join the race.