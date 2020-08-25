General News

Kwaku Azar lashes out at NPP’s ‘myopic’ approach to resolving legal education challenges

Prof Kwaku Asare is a legal practitioner and an accounting professor

US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku Asare (aka Kwaku Azar) has criticised the approach of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) to dealing with Ghana’ legal education challenges.

According to him, the party’s 2020 manifesto promise to expand infrastructure to increase access to professional legal education if it wins the elections in December is not thorough.



“It is kind of surprising that after eight years, the solution they came up within their manifesto was one line talking about legal infrastructure. It connotes a lack of seriousness. They do not really see the problem.”



“I have made it clear in so many instances. There is already an infrastructure in place to deliver legal education. The law faculty can deliver legal education that they are talking about. The only thing that is stopping them now is a law promulgated by the General Legal Council that says that only the Ghana School of Law can offer professional legal education,” Citi News quoted him in a report.

According to the report, the accounting professor is convinced that breaking the Ghana School of Law’s monopoly over legal education in Ghana will be the best approach.



The legal practitioner is a strong advocate for reforms in Ghana’s legal education.



He has, on many occasions, stated the need for the General Legal Council to be scrapped and replaced with an independent regulatory agency to regulate law education in Ghana.

