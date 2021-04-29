Kwaku Bonsam reacts to Nana Agradaa’s repentance

Witch doctor, Kwaku Bonsam

Nana Kwaku Bonsam a well-known Ghanaian witch doctor and fetish priest has described fetish priestess Nana Agradaa’s act of setting her gods on fire as a stunt.

According to him, she only burnt the artefacts because she bought them from art center in Accra and they were no powerful gods like people are thought.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “All the things she burnt carry no power but they are just wood carvings. Even the smock she wears is fake and has no power in it as well. There are some smocks once you wear them, you feel a strong power come over you and everyone around you knows instantly that there’s a strong power in the world but, that is not the type she wears”.



He went on to say that Nana Agradaa does not have any powers because if she really did she would not have been able to burn what she claims were gods “If really what she burnt were gods I don’t think she’ll still be alive by now”.



He added, “I like her but truth is, Agradaa is fake and has always been fake. Have you ever seen me with bodyguards before? But she was always with bodyguards and we still accepted her”.

Kwaku Bonsam mentioned that he does not have an issue with her sudden change of identity from a fetish priestess to an evangelist but the only issue he has with her is, “If she claims she’s changed and has accepted Christ then she should refund everything she took from poor people because she took them in a wrong way”.



He added that, he sees everything going on as very sad because, “If not for anything at all I can count about 25 people who are victims of Agradaa’s fraudulent acts that came to me for me to take care of or give money”.



Nana Agradaa was into the business of frauding people through money doubling which recently drew the attention of the NCA and went on to ban all advertisement of such activities on TV rendering people who are into such activities jobless.