Kwaku Kobeah throws support behind Mahama, calls for May 13 elections to be conducted

Former presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah

A former presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, has called on the national executive committee of the party to go ahead and conduct the presidential and parliamentary elections, which has been scheduled to come off on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Kwaku Kobeah, who contested for the presidential candidacy of the party and threw his support to John Dramani Mahama after filing his presidential forms, stated that the party has gone through many measures to get to this point, and with the already-incurred financial expenditure, it will be imperative to cancel the election that is yet to be conducted.



He continued that the former Finance Minister and a contender, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, are taking this legal action in bad faith because they are aware of their defeat in this particular contest.



“The party cannot waste money in this way; looking at the number of print out that have been made, canceling the election will be another financial setback to the party, and this will affect the party going forward in the 2024 general election, but I believe Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu are doing this in bad faith,” he stressed.

A sewage system expert, Kwaku Kobeah, chastised Dr. Duffuor for causing financial loss to the party.



He claimed that the register was given to him and his team almost a week ago, adding that Ghanaians are looking for no other candidate like John Dramani Mahama whose track records are unchallenged.



YNA/OGB