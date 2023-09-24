Kwakye Ofosu, presidential staffer trade words over comments by NPP woman on Newsfile

Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe

Former Deputy Minister for Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, engaged in war of words Presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, following comments by upposed NPP member, Enam Akoetey Eyiah on Joynews' Newsfile program.

During her appearance on JoyNews' Newsfile show, Enam Akoetey questioned the rights of Ghanaians to hold the government accountable through the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest when citizens in her view are not fulfilling their responsibilities to the state.



"We undermine our society by not paying our taxes and loans we take from the state. There is an overemphasis on rights, and we only demand these rights during protests. Nobody has talked about the responsibilities of Ghanaians," she stated.



These comments triggered a strong response from the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who accused Enam Akoetey of being an airhead and a waste of time on the show.



"Who is this NPP airhead Enam Akoetey Eyiah? What a waste of our time?" Felix Kwakye Ofosu wrote on Facebook.



In a sharp rebuttal, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe criticized Kwakye Ofosu for insulting Enam Akoetey simply because she expressed a different opinion.

He questioned Kwakye Ofosu's cognitive abilities and motives, suggesting that his statements exhibited arrogance, buffoonery, imbecility, or stiff-necked foolishness.



"Felix Kwakye Ofosu is referring to Madam Enam Akoetey Eyiah as an airhead (stupid, foolish, silly) just because she did not say what he (Felix) was expecting her to say on Newsfile? You read posts from people like Felix, and it makes you wonder if it is a case of defective cognition, malicious motives, arrogance, buffoonery, hardcore imbecility, or stiff-necked foolishness. Watch out for Part 2 (Sleeping with someone’s wife)," Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe wrote.



Kwakye Ofosu responded to Nii Teiko Tagoe by noting that Enam Akoetey did not deserve praise for making what he views to be a senseless statement.



"Why, even you, we read posts from you. When you send someone who makes no sense in her submissions, are we obliged to applaud her?," Kwakye Ofosu wrote on Facebook.





