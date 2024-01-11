Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi denies reporting NEIP CEO Nkansah to OSP

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antw

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has strongly refuted claims that he lodged a complaint with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) against Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Kojo Ofosu Nkansah, a political contender in the upcoming primaries, is facing accusations of channelling funds to delegates.



The controversy surrounds Nkansah's recent arrest, reportedly prompted by a tip-off to the OSP.



Although subsequently released, the NPP Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, Felix Amakye, asserted on Citi FM that Anyimadu-Antwi played a role in Nkansah's apprehension.



In response, Anyimadu-Antwi categorically denied any involvement, stating he was unaware of Nkansah's arrest.



During an interview on Citi FM, he accused Amakye of bias and disseminating false information, citing previous Facebook allegations where the secretary accused another candidate of financial inducements to delegates.



"I have no knowledge of what the secretary is alleging," affirmed Anyimadu-Antwi.

He continued that, "The primaries are still weeks away, and this shouldn't become a cut-throat competition. Mr. Amakye seems to be favoring a particular candidate, and his passionate pronouncements are creating unnecessary tension among delegates."



Addressing financial support to constituents, Anyimadu-Antwi clarified that these annual contributions are not personal handouts.



He refuted claims of distributing GH¢300 individually to delegates, emphasizing that such gifts are typically delegated to party officials for disbursement.



Nkansah, previously challenging Anyimadu-Antwi for the seat in 2020, is seeking a rematch in the January 27 primary.



