Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park reopens after coronavirus shutdown

File photo: The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The government continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions though the country still has active cases.

As at the morning of Sunday, August 9, the country had 2,625 active COVID-19 cases.



However, with most social gathering restrictions off or relaxed, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has announced that it is reopening its doors to the general public.



The park shutdown in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as the government asked people to stay at home in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.



However, the park is not hoping to go back to business as usual.



The director of the park, Alhaji Abubakri Issah said the park will be establishing some guidelines to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

There will be limits on the number of people who can enter the museum at any given point.



Not more than 15 people can enter the musuem, while up to 20 people can be on the park itself as the park has a larger space area.



There will also be a ‘no facemark no entry’ policy with Veronica Buckets placed at various points in the park.



The tourism sector took a huge hit after the borders were shut and people were asked to stay at home.

