26
Menu
News

Kwame Pianim tops Twitter trends after slamming Ken Ofori-Atta over Ghana's Debt Exchange

Kwame Pianim 1 Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim is currently trending on Twitter following his comment on Ghana’s economy.

Kwame Pianim in an interview with TV3 said government is sitting on a timebomb if it goes ahead to implement the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

He further said that Ken Ofori-Atta's irresponsibility and recklessness has led the country into a ditch, which has resulted in the need for the country to undertake a debt restructuring exercise for an IMF bailout.

"...I would have been proud as a Ghanaian to contribute to the debt restructuring exercise but I will not contribute one pesewa for Ken Ofori-Atta leading this, he led us into the gutter..." he stressed.

Following his comment, he has topped Twitter trends with many social media users reacting to his statement.

“AIR -Arrogance, Incompetence and Recklessness. Renowned economist Dr. Kwame Pianim. Who is he referring to?” Nelson Bonkena quizzed.

“We have men like Kwame Pianim in this country but we no dey mind them...” Mr_Kormy Tweeted

Below are some of the tweets





ttps://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">









NYA/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Related Articles: