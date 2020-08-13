Kwamena Duncan demonstrates how Rawlings played with his toy planes

Click for Market Deals →
'Working With Rawlings' a book authored by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi keeps generating controversy and revealing 'hidden occurrence'
A recent disclosure is that former President Jerry John Rawlings, instead of concentrating and contributing to cabinet meetings would rather choose to play with his toy planes.
The former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development wrote: "Oftentimes, he would feign disinterest and be looking through the window or playing with his toy planes...In my encounters with him at PNDC meetings and at Cabinet meetings, I could tell that he did not understand many of the very technical issues that used to be debated.”
Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan demonstrated how Rawlings played with his toys.
Watch video below:
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- I was under pressure from Rawlings to award contracts to Eddie Annan – Prof. Ahwoi
- Rawlings plays at cabinet meetings with his toy planes - Prof Ahwoi
- How Rawlings made me 'lock' 'inebriated' Mills in my office - Ahwoi recounts
- Rawlings was adamant returning Ghana to constitutional rule – Ahwoi
- This is 'false, malicious, offensive, and most unfair' - Ablakwa on 'talk back' at Rawlings reportage
- Read all related articles