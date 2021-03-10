Kwamena Duncan lambastes NDC MPs for jeering at Chief Justice

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has slammed the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Minority in Parliament for jeering at the Chief Justice, His Lordship Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in Parliament.

The NDC MPs booed at the Chief Justice as the Speaker of Parliament acknowledged his presence after President Akufo-Addo delivered his State of The Nation Address on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



Their reaction was apparently to show their displeasure over the Supreme Court unanimous dismissal of the 2020 Election petition filed by the NDC Flagbearer John Mahama.



However, commenting on the issue on Peace FM Wednesday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Hon. Kwamena Duncan stated that he was shocked and felt very sad by the conduct of the NDC MPs as he watched the event live on TV.

He decried their shameful conduct, adding that such reprehensible behaviour should not be repeated by persons supposed to be of honour.



“…I asked myself where are we drifting? What wrong has the Chief Justice done?…such an embarrassment in the House of our representatives. People were passing negative comments in the crowd in the midst of dignitaries including the Diplomatic corps. Again, when the wife of the Vice President was acknowledged the Minority started chanting we want this….such embarrassment.



"Members of Parliament are leaders and must show that indeed they are leaders and are providing leadership. They should set good examples for the younger generation to learn from. Their conduct on the day was very shameful. You think next time the Chief Justice has a duty to perform in Parliament he’ll feel welcome to go there,” Kwamena Duncan asked?