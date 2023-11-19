Kwami Sefa Kayi apologizes to deputy finance minister

Peace FM radio broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi

Ace radio broadcaster and show host of the Kokrookoo morning show on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi has rendered an apology to the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare over what he claims to be miscommunication relative to her inability to appear on the show on November 16, 2023.

Recall that on the morning of November 16, the deputy minister was booked to appear at 9 a.m. to defend the budget read by the finance minister before parliament on November 15.



However, Kwami Sefa Kayi revealed that the minister had appeared at the studios but begged leave to attend the funeral of the late Theresa Kufuor.



This development prompted a response from other panellists, who berated her for choosing the funeral over explaining the budget to Ghanaians.



According to him, the misunderstanding occurred as a result of a miscommunication between the minister and the production team. He thus apologized to her for any offence caused.



“Yesterday I and the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare were supposed to have a discussion which couldn’t come on. I said some things which I should not have said. This was due to a miscommunication. It could have gone better.

“Abena Osei Asare, if you’re listening to this, I would like to render my sincerest apologies to you if I said some things that were not good or did not go down well with you,” he said.



watch the video below







ID/EK



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



