Regional News

Kwapra residents endorse strong military presence

According to the residents, their lives and property have been protected since security toughened up

Residents of Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of Ashanti have expressed satistaction about the strong security presence in thier commuunity.

According to them, unlike before, they are no longer attacked at night or day time by armed persons.



Due to this, they have called for the implementation of effective security measures, including the formation of a strong neighbourhood watch committee, to protect the lives and property of residents in the area.



The residents made these known at a meeting organized by the Suame Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



The gathering was meant for the people to brainstorm and identify some developmental challenges in their communities.

They were also asked to prioritise their needs and draw project proposals for implementation.



Aside from that, the residents pleaded with government to double up efforts in fixing inner roads, bridges and culverts connecting to some ring roads for easy movement of goods and services.



Mrs. Constance Amankwa, Suame Municipal Director of NCCE, advised the people to show patriotism and participate fully in the development process of the area.



She said transparency and accountability were crucial in promoting community ownership and acceptability.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.