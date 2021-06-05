Kwasi Aboagye sacks NDC communicator from studio over allegations against Agyarko

• Chris Belami made some allegations which Kwasi Aboagye felt were defamatory

Kwasi Aboagye, the host of Neat FM’s morning show was compelled to sack Chris Belami, a member of the Communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from his studios after the latter made some allegations against former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



Chris Belami in a panel discussion on the show accused Boakye Agyarko of inflating the cost of the renegotiated Ameri deal for which reason he was fired.



“Some time ago, Boakye Agyarko who was fired as Energy Minister because of an attempt to rob the state told us that a country with oil should not be increasing the prices of fuel as we do. He said that it doesn’t make sense," he said.

Kwasi Aboagye then interjected, “what do you mean by he tried to fleece the country. There are some statements you don’t make on the radio. You are accusing him of inflating cost so that he benefits from it.”.



Chris then responded, this is about the Ameri deal, he tried inflating it.







Kwasi Aboagye: Do you have evidence to back your claim. What shows he inflated the cost of the project?



Chris Belami: When he calls I will give him the evidence. People sat here and made unfounded statements about our flagbearer, you didn’t ask for evidence or you have interest in this one.

Kwasi Aboagye: This your accusation lacks merit. Granted I did that. So I should allow you to do the same thing?



Chris: They sat here and same things about us but you didn’t say anything. Do you have any interest in this one?



Kwasi Aboagye: Don’t do that. If someone said the same thing about you, I would have said the same thing. Don’t sit here and say things you don’t have evidence of because when you are being sued, the station will be sued too.



Chris: Take out the station



Kwasi Aboagye: It’s not about issuing a disclaimer. If you don’t have, don’t make any unfounded statement.

After a back and forth, Kwasi Aboagye asked Chris Belami to apologise but he refused and continued to make accusations.



Kwasi Aboagye was thus left with no option but to walk him out of the studio.



Watch the incident from 3:18:08



