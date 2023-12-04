Kwasi Obeng-Fosu condemns violence imposed on his followers during NPP elections

A contender in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections, Kwabena Obeng-Fosu

A contender in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections, Kwabena Obeng-Fosu, also known as Baba Taufic, has criticised the violent attacks that characterised the party’s elections over the weekend.

According to Baba Taufic, it is heartbreaking to see violence become the order of the day for a party that barely engaged in brutalities.



In a press statement, signed and released by him on Monday, December 4, 2023, he dissociated himself from any form of thuggery that met the NPP elections of parliamentary candidates for its orphan constituencies.



“I condemn in no uncertain terms the dastardly act of violence inflicted on Nana Mawerehene and a few of my followers by some imported thugs at no provocation.



“It was heart-wrenching seeing Adentan NPP, which used to be an icon in the Greater Accra Region become a laughing stock just because of a supposed internal democratic process meant to elect a Parliamentary Candidate for the party. Violent thuggery is a culture that has always been alien to the NPP in this constituency until recently,” he wrote in the statement.



Baba Taufic, however, commended Akosua Manu for winning the Adentan NPP elections on Saturday.

“Finally, as a politician, I know there are only two outcomes in elections - win or lose. Therefore, though defeat was unexpected, I accept the decision of the party in good faith. In that vein, I wish to congratulate the elected Parliamentary Candidate on her election,” a portion of the statement reads.



Background:



There was drama at the voting centre for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituency parliamentary primaries in Adentan, the Victory Presby Church, today, Saturday, December 2, 2023.



It is not clear what led to the fight, but it happened after a man was caught running after an altercation with a man called Nana.



Some of the NPP delegates at the centre told GhanaWeb that the man who had the altercation with Nana was from the camp of "Kozie", one of the parliamentary candidate hopefuls.

The fight allegedly involved national security officials who were at the centre.



The police managed to bring the situation under control and took the man who was apprehended to the Adentan police station.











