Kwasikrom residents in dire need of classroom blocks, cellular network

Correspondence from Western Region:

The Chiefs and people of Kwasikrom in the northern part of Aiyinasi North in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region are pleading with the government to come to their aid and solve their immediate challenges confronting them.



Kwasikrom is endowed with cash crops such as cocoa and rubber as well as cassava, yam, plantain among others but this community is lacking a lot of developmental projects.



A visit to Kwasikrom by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku showed the dilapidated classroom blocks from KG to the Junior High School level and also lack of communication network.



Poor communication newtork



Residents told GhanaWeb, they are compelled to use the only football field in the community for reception.

This they told our correspondent has made communicating with their friends and families in the cities very difficult.



Dilapidated classroom block



It was revealed that the community has dilapidated classroom blocks that accommodate KG pupils to Junior High School students.



According to some elders in the community, these classroom blocks were established in 1979 and have never received any renovation works.



"Right from 1981 this school building hasn’t received any facelift, it has been like this ever since. Members of the community erected this structure, this is where our children school. They are always drenched in water whenever it rains.

Whenever it rains, they are forced to bring classes to an end. I am calling on the government for urgent assistance as the situation is now out of hands here at Kwesikrom," one of the elders in the community told GhanaWeb.



They are therefore pleading with the government to come to their aid as soon as possible.







