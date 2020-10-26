Kweku Baako backs EC on the disqualifications of Odike and 4 others

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior, says he supports the disqualifications of the five candidates from contesting the December 7 Presidential elections.

Five candidates including Kofi Koranteng, and Marricke Kofi Gane were disqualified by the EC from contesting the December 7 elections.



Speaking on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Baako Junior said: “in principle, I’m with those who are suggesting that if the omissions border on crime or criminality you don’t have to be given a chance to correct those omissions.”

“Indeed there are precedents under Charlotte Osei led EC, they gave them two days to correct obvious errors and omissions. Those [candidates] that had problems bothering on criminalities, they were not given the chance. Indeed their cases were referred to the Police and the Attorney General”, he emphasized.



“But as you have indicated, we are not sure what happened, one whether the issues were really referred to the Police and the Police took any action, am not too sure”, he said adding “So there are precedents and the principle relative to forgery and criminality I’m on the side of the EC.”