Kweku Baako chastises NPP govt for poor communication on vast achievements

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

The ruling NPP administration has been criticized for its inability to communicate its achievements properly.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, says per his checks most of the projects the NDC is accusing the ruling government of abandoning has been completed or near completion, and does not understand why they are not making it public through video or pictorial evidence.



His comment comes on the back of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawmia's Town Hall meeting and Results Fair which was held last Tuesday to outdoor the NPP's infrastructure achievements.



Kweku Baako citing the Euroget Hospital project said none of them has been abandoned but wondered why it's taking a Journalist to make it known instead of government communicators.

"...abandoned projects; its possible one or two projects have suffered a delay and you can describe them as having been abandoned but there is reference made to the Euroget hospitals; none of them has been abandoned; none...these documents are all there put them out there; video recording and pictorial evidence put them out there," he said.



"Let the people know that this is where it began; this is where we have reached and this is when it will end; timelines so that the skeptics will also come with evidence contrary to what you are putting out there; I don't understand..."



"Yes we Journalist can do our part but we are not the Spokespersons for the administration or the opposition parties; they should come forward and show their capabilities. They should put out the evidence for us to interrogate. Ordinarily, we are not those who should generate their evidence for them," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

